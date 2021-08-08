Unbuckled driver dies in single car crash in EBR

PRIDE, La. (WAFB) - A 43-year-old man is dead after a fatal car crash Saturday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. August 7 on Greenwell Springs Road, just north of Liberty Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.

State Police have confirmed the crash claimed the life of Landon Spears, 43, of Baker.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Spears was traveling northbound on Greenwell Springs Road in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway to the right and hit a tree bordering the roadway.

Officials say Spears was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained from Spears for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

