Tracking three waves in the Tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More humidity will build into the region day by day, which means daytime heat indices will again be a factor. Our overnight and morning lows going forward won’t be as cool either, which means no more 60s, for the foreseeable future.

Sunday looks very similar to what we had yesterday, with a slightly higher rain chance, 40% in the afternoon.

According to the computer models, if we get a storm, it will be brief, with the timing between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Otherwise, Sunday will be mainly hot and dry with highs in the lower 90s, but heat index readings closer to the upper 90s in the afternoon.

As for the tropics, we have three waves tracking over the next five days. The one in the middle has the best chance of becoming Tropical Storm Fred, but that’s still up in the air. At this time, these areas are not a threat to us.

The 10-day forecast locally is typical, with a 40%-50% chance each day, mainly in the afternoon. Any rain amounts will be manageable, so that’s good news.

