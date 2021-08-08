Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Houston club shooting

Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.
Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston are looking for suspected shooters after five people were injured and one man was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a nightclub.

Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Sunday at a north Houston club and authorities pronounced Derrick Johnson dead at the scene.

Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.

Sgt. Jason Brown says multiple people began shooting inside the club during a fight but it’s unclear what prompted the dispute.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Baker Police investigating shooting Saturday morning
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
Source: Baton Rouge General facebook
Baton Rouge General admits highest number of COVID patients since April 2020
Former COVID non-believer shares how her experience changed her mind
Former COVID non-believer shares how her experience changed her mind

Latest News

FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci hopes for full vaccine approval soon
Unbuckled driver dies in single car crash in EBR
A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors.
6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91