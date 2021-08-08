Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

One dead, one injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

During the course of the shooting incident, a female sustained non-life threatening gunshot...
During the course of the shooting incident, a female sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and one male sustained fatal gunshot wounds.(123RF)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a shooting involving a Lafayette police officer that left a man dead and a woman injured, according to Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police was requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate the incident shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 8, said LSP Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen. Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.

The initial investigation revealed a shooting incident occurred in the parking lot of The District, located at 4607 Johnston Street in Lafayette, Gossen said. An officer with the Lafayette Police Department, assigned to a security detail, approached one of the groups of people believed to be involved in the shooting incident.

As the officer approached, one or more persons fired upon him and the officer returned fire, Gossen said. During the course of the shooting incident, a female sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and one male sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The officer was not injured and no other injuries were reported during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Baker Police investigating shooting Saturday morning
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
Source: Baton Rouge General facebook
Baton Rouge General admits highest number of COVID patients since April 2020
Former COVID non-believer shares how her experience changed her mind
Former COVID non-believer shares how her experience changed her mind

Latest News

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
Jazz Fest canceled for fall; dates announced for spring 2022
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Late nights, early mornings await Senate on infrastructure
Community honors Donna Britt with memorial service
Community honors Donna Britt with memorial service
Unbuckled driver dies in single car crash in EBR