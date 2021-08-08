Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Four people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning, New Orleans Police say.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Bourbon.

Three victims are said to have graze wounds.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the left arm, a 21-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and a 30-year-old female was shot in the right thigh.

All were taken to the hospital.

This is the second shooting on Bourbon Street in two weeks.

Last Sunday (Aug. 1) five people were shot near Bourbon and Orleans Avenue.

On Aug. 3, New Orleans Police arrested 22-year-old Markez Jefferson and 20-year-old Nathan Saavedra for that incident.

Surveillance video captured by a Real Time Crime Center camera helped detectives positively identify Jefferson and Saavedra as suspects in this investigation.

Jefferson was positively identified as the shooter.

Nathan Saaveda is facing an obstruction of justice charge after five people were shot on Bourbon Street. (NOPD)

Jefferson was booked on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, while Saavedra was booked on one count of obstruction of justice.

