Capital Region students head back to school under COVID guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first test for back-to-school safety measures gets underway this week as thousands of students return to Capital Region classrooms.

West Baton Rouge Parish starts its semester Monday, August 9. It is followed by Ascension Parish on Tuesday, August 10.

Students in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System start class Wednesday, August 11. Livingston Parish welcomes its students back on Thursday, August 12.

Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) will have its first day Friday, August 13.

Despite the sort of back and forth between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry over mandated face coverings, as it stands right now, you must mask up for the first day of school.

The governor said he’s enforcing those requirements to protect the students who are too young to receive a COVID vaccine and ultimately to protect the people they go home with.

Health experts warn they’re seeing rising rates of COVID infections among children.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.