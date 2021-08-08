Barbershop back-to-school bash provides supplies, free haircuts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It helps to have some community support when getting the kids ready for the new school year.

The “Good Life” barbershop on Mickens Road held a back-to-school bash on Sunday, August 8, from noon to 4 p.m.

It provided school supplies and free haircuts to students returning to school this week. There was also plenty of food and entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

Tremaine Walker, the shop’s owner, said this was a chance to eliminate at least one worry for parents and kids who already have so much on their plates.

He added the bash gave more than $1,000 in supplies and haircuts to students.

