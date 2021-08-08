Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Barbershop back-to-school bash provides supplies, free haircuts

"Good Life" barbershop gave away more than $1,000 in supplies and haircuts during its...
"Good Life" barbershop gave away more than $1,000 in supplies and haircuts during its back-to-school bash.(WAFB)
By Donovan Jackson
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It helps to have some community support when getting the kids ready for the new school year.

The “Good Life” barbershop on Mickens Road held a back-to-school bash on Sunday, August 8, from noon to 4 p.m.

It provided school supplies and free haircuts to students returning to school this week. There was also plenty of food and entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

Tremaine Walker, the shop’s owner, said this was a chance to eliminate at least one worry for parents and kids who already have so much on their plates.

He added the bash gave more than $1,000 in supplies and haircuts to students.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Baker Police investigating shooting Saturday morning
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody
Source: Baton Rouge General facebook
Baton Rouge General admits highest number of COVID patients since April 2020

Latest News

School systems in the Capital Region return to class with COVID-19 mitigation rules in place.
Capital Region students head back to school under COVID guidelines
With another COVID spike, there are questions about whether school districts should switch to...
Parents share concern over in-person learning ahead of new school year
FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme...
Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate
LSU faculty to administration: ‘Let us teach remotely’