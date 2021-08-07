Ask the Expert
Weekend weather looking good

By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is shaping up to be decent as rain chances will remain low both days, and even though humidity levels will increase, heat index readings will be well below triple digits. 

Highs will be in the low 90s both days, with a 20% chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms Saturday, and a 30% chance on Sunday afternoon. There are no substantial rain events forecast in our near future, which is good news.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 7
The futurecast shows some of the timing of precipitation, late in the day, around 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Keep your outdoor plans, just remember to be safe and be smart, which includes looking before you lock, wearing sunscreen, and staying hydrated.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 7
As for the tropics, we are currently tracking two waves in the Atlantic, one with only a 20% chance of tropical development, and the other off the African coast, has a 60% chance of becoming the next tropical cyclone. Fred will be the next name on the list if it forms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 7
Rain amounts over the next few days will be not only manageable, but very low, expecting less than a quarter of an inch.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 7
The ten day forecast looks like a typical summer-time weather pattern, but no news is good news!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 7
