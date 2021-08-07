Weekend weather looking good

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is shaping up to be decent as rain chances will remain low both days, and even though humidity levels will increase, heat index readings will be well below triple digits.

Highs will be in the low 90s both days, with a 20% chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms Saturday, and a 30% chance on Sunday afternoon. There are no substantial rain events forecast in our near future, which is good news.

The futurecast shows some of the timing of precipitation, late in the day, around 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Keep your outdoor plans, just remember to be safe and be smart, which includes looking before you lock, wearing sunscreen, and staying hydrated.

As for the tropics, we are currently tracking two waves in the Atlantic, one with only a 20% chance of tropical development, and the other off the African coast, has a 60% chance of becoming the next tropical cyclone. Fred will be the next name on the list if it forms.

Rain amounts over the next few days will be not only manageable, but very low, expecting less than a quarter of an inch.

The ten day forecast looks like a typical summer-time weather pattern, but no news is good news!

