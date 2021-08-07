Ask the Expert
US beats France to win men’s basketball gold

United States' Kevin Durant (7) chases the ball during men's basketball gold medal game against...
United States' Kevin Durant (7) chases the ball during men's basketball gold medal game against France at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The U.S. has won its fourth straight Olympic men’s basketball gold medal, holding off France 87-82.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Americans and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time gold medalists in men’s basketball.

Durant already became the leading scorer in U.S. men’s history in this tournament. He scored 30 points in the gold-medal games in 2012 and 2016, and nearly got there again this time.

France defeated the U.S in the teams’ opening game in this tournament, snapping the Americans’ 25-game winning streak in the Olympics.

The French almost beat them again Saturday while attempting to win their first gold in men’s basketball. They had to settle for a third silver, having also finished second to the U.S. in 1948 and 2000.

Slovenia and Australia will play later Saturday for the bronze medal.

