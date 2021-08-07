Ask the Expert
Southern puts in work during high temps on day 2 of fall camp

By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Southern, the heat was not as friendly on Saturday, August 7, as it was Friday but it was still another productive day of work.

The Jags are getting in more plays than they expected so far. Head coach Jason Rollins credits that to how well conditioned his team is.

Backup quarterback Bubba McDaniel returned to practice after missing Friday because of graduation.

All in all, Rollins said they took another step forward as they continue to build into the season and learn more of their positions in the classroom.

