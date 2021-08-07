Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Southern hits the field for first day of fall camp

By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern new head coach Jason Rollins is already revealing some of the changes he’s implemented with his Jaguars since taking over for Dawson Odums.

The Jags were out on The Bluff early, but not as early as in the past, for day one of fall camp.

The intensity level was already at 10 for the first football practice of the fall season. The Southern Jaguars got rolling at 8:45 a.m., which is much later than practices during the previous regime.

Rollins said it has nothing to do with the spring, just his guys being more efficient.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
Man found dead in car in East Feliciana Parish

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU starts fall camp
Tim Brando
Tim Brando addresses LSU Board of Supervisors about ‘Dale Brown Court’
LSU got to work for the first day of fall camp on Friday, August 6.
LSU starts fall camp
Tim Brando went before the LSU Board of Supervisors about whether LSU should put former head...
Tim Brando addresses LSU Board of Supervisors about ‘Dale Brown Court’