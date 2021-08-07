Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Shooting in Hammond leaves man dead; victim identified

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Hammond on Thursday, August 5.

TPSO identified the victim as Telra Johnson, 44, of Hammond. Deputies said the shooting happened on Baker Lane around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said a caller stated they heard gunshots and then saw a man lying in the street. They added Johnson was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. They also said there was an altercation just before the shooting.

Deputies reported several suspects have been identified but detectives are still looking for more information related to the case.

Anyone who can help them out is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
Man found dead in car in East Feliciana Parish

Latest News

Small fire at the House in Tigerland.
Fire at Tigerland bar ruled arson; juvenile taken into custody
Construction is underway to rebuild the bridge on Manchac Acres Road in Ascension Parish.
Emergency declaration issued to help speed up rebuilding of bridge in Ascension Parish
Man found dead in car in East Feliciana Parish
EBR Parish has plans and funding to turn a golf course into a runoff area but the owner of the...
Golf course could provide possible flood solution