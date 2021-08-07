Shooting in Hammond leaves man dead; victim identified

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Hammond on Thursday, August 5.

TPSO identified the victim as Telra Johnson, 44, of Hammond. Deputies said the shooting happened on Baker Lane around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said a caller stated they heard gunshots and then saw a man lying in the street. They added Johnson was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. They also said there was an altercation just before the shooting.

Deputies reported several suspects have been identified but detectives are still looking for more information related to the case.

Anyone who can help them out is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

