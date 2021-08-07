LSU starts fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU got to work for the first day of fall camp on Friday, August 6.

One thing’s for sure. The extra reps Max Johnson will get in fall camp throwing to a large contingent of new receiving targets will help with timing and should pay big dividends when the Tigers take on UCLA in the season opener.

Johnson has been named the starting quarterback for the Tigers with the injury to Myles Brennan.

When it comes to weapons in LSU’s passing game, Kayshon Boutte, who wears jersey No. 1, is option one. Jaray Jenkings had a surprise season a year ago. Jontre Kirklin from Lutcher is back for another year. But could some of the young LSU wide receivers make an immediate impact?

A pair of former Sportsline Friday Nite stars are now on board. Big 6-foot-5 Walker Wildcat, Brian Thomas Jr., still has his old high school number, wearing No. 11. Meanwhile, former Zachary Bronco standout, Chris Hilton Jr., is sporting No. 17. Can true freshman Malik Nabers from Southside High School in Lafayette break onto the scene? He’s sporting No. 8. And, the clock might be ticking on former Kentwood Kangaroo, Trey Palmer, who is now entering his junior season.

When it comes to the rushing attack, the pressure is on Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery to produce this year. Running backs coach Kevin Faulk gave some spirited instruction, as both Davis-Price and Emery scored just three touchdowns on the ground in LSU’s 10-game season in 2020.

“It was a great first day for us, everybody was fired up and ready to go,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “We had a great walk-through this morning and we had a pretty tough practice this afternoon although it was only helmets. We got a lot done. We have to get in football shape. Summer conditioning gets you ready for camp, camp gets you ready for the season so that’s the part of camp we are going to be in for a while. It was pretty warm today, but I think in a couple days they will be used to it.”

Orgeron also talked about how the competition between Brennan and Johnson was shaping up before the injury happened.

“We miss Myles. It (the accident) was very unfortunate. I think Max and Myles and the entire team were looking forward to the competition. It was very close; we didn’t know who was going to be the starting quarterback. I thought the competition would have been very good for the football team because there is competition at almost every position,” explained Orgeron.

