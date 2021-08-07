Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Tim Brando addresses LSU Board of Supervisors about ‘Dale Brown Court’

Tim Brando
Tim Brando(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former WAFB sportscaster Tim Brando went before the LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday, August 6, to comment on the debate whether LSU should put former head coach Dale Brown’s name on the basketball court in the PMAC.

“Skip Bertman, the legend of LSU, who also was here when I was here,” said Brando. “He came in 1984 when I was still working at Channel 9, at WAFB. I left in 1986 for ESPN. Skip Bertman has said, and I quote, ‘Dale Brown’s presence at Louisiana State University is worth more than my five national championships as head baseball coach.’ That’s Skip Bertman.”

The item was pulled from the agenda until next month but Brando spoke Friday because he’ll be busy doing a USC-Stanford football broadcast for FOX Sports when the board meets again next month.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
Man found dead in car in East Feliciana Parish

Latest News

Coach Miles held first radio show
Coach Miles held first radio show
Tough Turf: Southern Jaguar 2016 football special - Part 3
Tough Turf: Southern Jaguar 2016 football special - Part 3
Tough Turf: Southern Jaguar 2016 football special - Part 4
Tough Turf: Southern Jaguar 2016 football special - Part 4
Tough Turf: Southern Jaguar 2016 football special - Part 5
Tough Turf: Southern Jaguar 2016 football special - Part 5