Baker Police investigating shooting Saturday morning
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is investigating after a shooting unfolded early Saturday morning.
Baker Chief of Police, Carl Dunn confirmed with WAFB the shooting happened in the 14000 block of Plank Road around 5:00 a.m.
According to Chief Dunn, two female friends went to Waffle House together and got into a dispute while there.
Police say a female was shot and is currently being treated. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.