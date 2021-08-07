Ask the Expert
Baker Police investigating shooting Saturday morning

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is investigating after a shooting unfolded early Saturday morning.

Baker Chief of Police, Carl Dunn confirmed with WAFB the shooting happened in the 14000 block of Plank Road around 5:00 a.m.

According to Chief Dunn, two female friends went to Waffle House together and got into a dispute while there.

Police say a female was shot and is currently being treated. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

