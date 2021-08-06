Woman dies in crash on Airline Hwy after failing to yield, according to LSP

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said a driver was killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) at Alco Avenue on Friday, Aug. 6.

Tpr. William Huggins said Yolanda Schuchard, 66, of Baton Rouge, died in the crash that happened around 11:30 a.m.

He added the investigation so far indicates Schuchard was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry westbound on Alco Ave. when she failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit broadside on the driver’s side by a 2017 Chevrolet 2500 truck that was headed north on Airline Hwy.

According to Huggins, troopers are still investigating why Schuchard drove into oncoming traffic.

Investigators said both drivers were wearing seat belts. Schuchard was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, they added.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were taken from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.