Tournedos Rossini

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This French steak dish is said to have been named after the Italian composer, Gioacchino Rossini. A lover of great food, he frequented the restaurants of Paris and often visited the kitchens and greeted the chefs. Today, I turn to this classic dish using fresh duck foie gras from Backwater® Foie Gras Company from Bush, LA. You are in for a treat!!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 2 Servings

Ingredients:

2 (5-ounce) filets mignons

2 (2-ounce) slices fresh Backwater® foie gras

salt and black pepper to taste

¼ cup veal stock

1 tbsp truffle juice

1 tsp chopped black truffles

3 tbsps butter, divided

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 slices French bread, trimmed to the shape of the filets mignons

2 tbsps Madeira

2 thin slices black truffle for garnish

Method:

Season filets with salt and pepper then set aside. In a small bowl, combine stock, truffle juice and chopped truffles, mixing well. Set aside. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon butter in oil. Quickly fry bread until lightly browned on both sides. Remove and set aside. Add 1 tablespoon butter to skillet, increase heat to high and sauté the fillets for 4 minutes on each side for rare, 5 minutes for medium-rare. Remove filets from skillet, set aside and keep warm. Sauté foie gras slices in same skillet for 90 seconds on each side. Remove and set aside with filets. Discard all fat from skillet. Add Madeira to hot skillet, scraping bottom of pan to release drippings. Add veal stock mixture, bring to a quick boil then remove from heat. Stir in remaining butter to create a silky sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper. To serve, arrange one crouton in the center of each plate. Top with one filet then foie gras slice, and garnish with truffle slice. Spoon sauce over and around. Serve hot.

