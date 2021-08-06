One person arrested in Henegan Street fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been arrested in connection to a fire on Henegan Street.
On Sunday, August 1 the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a car fire. During the investigation firefighters determined the fire to be arson.
Courtney Flemings was arrested on Thursday, August 5 in connection to the fire.
Flemings was charged with 1 count aggravated arson and 1 count of violating a protective order.
