Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

One person arrested in Henegan Street fire

One person arrested in Henegan Street fire
One person arrested in Henegan Street fire(WAFB | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been arrested in connection to a fire on Henegan Street.

On Sunday, August 1 the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a car fire. During the investigation firefighters determined the fire to be arson.

Courtney Flemings was arrested on Thursday, August 5 in connection to the fire.

Flemings was charged with 1 count aggravated arson and 1 count of violating a protective order.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU, Southern release new back to school requirements
BRPD investigating shooting on Tennessee Street
Man shot to death in his front yard in broad daylight

Latest News

Nurse who lost dad to COVID-19 last year, urges folks to get the shot
Nurse who lost dad to COVID-19 last year, urges folks to get the shot
Dozens of Livingston Parish parents protest mask mandate at school board meeting
Dozens of Livingston Parish parents protest mask mandate at school board meeting
EBR teachers should show proof of vaccination or tested weekly, Superintendent tells board
EBR teachers should show proof of vaccination or tested weekly, superintendent tells board
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Friday after La. breaks records for COVID hospitalizations