One person arrested in Henegan Street fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been arrested in connection to a fire on Henegan Street.

On Sunday, August 1 the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a car fire. During the investigation firefighters determined the fire to be arson.

Courtney Flemings was arrested on Thursday, August 5 in connection to the fire.

Flemings was charged with 1 count aggravated arson and 1 count of violating a protective order.

