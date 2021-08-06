BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman at Our Lady of the Lake who’s on the front lines of this fourth COVID surge doesn’t want you to go through the same experience she did, with her father last year. As she was physically there as he took his last breaths.

Times are tough inside the walls at OLOL in Baton Rouge.

“We’re holding each other up, I’ll say that. We’re encouraging each other,” said Lillian Tate, a director of nursing at Our Lady of the Lake.

Every day for the hospital staff is a battle, one they’ve been fighting for over a year.

“You get tired. Putting on the PPE, going in, it’s just overwhelming,” said Tate.

WAFB got a look inside one of the Med Surge units at the hospital. What was an empty floor is now transformed into a COVID unit, because of the influx of patients OLOL is admitting.

“Last Wednesday, I left here for a few days off and I came back on Monday. And we had I think 12 Covid patients. And today we’re up to 28 patients. So my unit is fully Covid right now,” said Tate.

Tate is the director for the unit. Only the ICU has patients who are sicker

“The youngest we have on my unit is a 23-year-old. I have a couple 50, 55, 40, 45 years old. I think maybe one of two 60, 70-year-olds,” said Tate.

Her life is dedicated to caring for others and nursing them back to health. But when it came to caring for her dad last year, there wasn’t much she could do.

“My dad last April contracted Covid and was admitted here. And as a matter of fact, he was admitted to my unit. And I had the opportunity to just be with him and try to encourage him,” said Tate.

Her father Clovis Banks was 85 years old.

Nurse who lost dad to COVID-19 last year, urges folks to get the shot (WAFB)

“He asked, what’s the treatment, what are they going to do. And I told him they are going to give you medication, but there’s no cure for the virus, what you have,” said Tate.

Just two days later, things took a turn for the worse.

“Could not hold his oxygen level. Transferred to the ICU, where he passed,” said Tate.

She does not want families to deal with the trauma of losing a loved one.

“If the vaccine was available, your dad would’ve taken it?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“Oh, definitely,” said Tate.

While we know most people who get Covid-19 will be okay, Tate hopes her message will resonate with some people still on the fence of getting the shot.

“You do not want to end up in a hospital, and you definitely do not want to end up in the ICU on a vent. So, that’s our message. Encouraging people to take the vaccination, so that we can all move forward as a community, as a country,” said Tate.

Our Lady of the Lake has 7 Covid units filled with patients.

As of Thursday, August 5, 175 people are in their hospital battling the virus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.