Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from ‘The View’

This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New...
This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New York. McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday.(Source: Paula Lobo /ABC via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta “for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did.”

Her mother, Cindy McCain, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema appeared as guests for the farewell.

McCain was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. She frequently got into onscreen tiffs with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

Yet it was smooth sailing for her finale. McCain said at one point that “I feel like I died and this is a memorial.”

She perked up for a taped message from former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said “the show will not be as lively without you.” McCain hooted, “my boyfriend!”

McCain got married and had a baby daughter, Liberty, during her time on “The View,” and, with a regular return of the cast to its New York studio nearing, said she didn’t want to commute from her Washington-area home.

Her mother said she’s looking forward to seeing more of her, and her granddaughter.

“I’m glad she chose a little bit of family over so much work at this time,” Cindy McCain said.

ABC has not said who will replace Meghan McCain in the show’s “conservative” chair.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder...
Infant dead after mother admits to using drugs before breastfeeding
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana’s record-breaking COVID hospitalizations
Louisiana State Police
Driver dies days after SUV crosses median and collides with small car

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana’s record-breaking COVID hospitalizations
President Joe Biden called on Americans to get vaccinated and wear masks when recommended: "All...
Biden: America can beat the delta variant
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show
Norwegian says the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron...
Norwegian Cruise Line challenges Florida passenger vaccine law