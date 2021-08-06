Ask the Expert
Livingston Parish Schools prepping for first day of school

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders across the capital area say the goal is keep your child safe on their campuses.

Livingston Parish Schools are prepping for their big first day of school Wednesday, August 11.

Superintendent Joe Murphy breaks down what this week has been like for them and what students can expect as they come back to school.

