Lawyers investigating C-Murder’s accusations of neglect at Louisiana prison

Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder, has begun a hunger strike at Elayn Hunt Correctional...
Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder, has begun a hunger strike at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.(LJP Media)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - National Civil Rights Lawyers, Benjamin Crump and Ronald Haley, Jr, will investigate the claims made by New Orleans rapper C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, against the Iberville Parish correctional center where he is currently serving a life sentence.

In a press release, Miller claims Elayn Hunt Correctional Center is putting COVID-positive inmates in dorms with inmates who have tested negative, causing prolonged quarantines and death in some cases. Miller says inmates in quarantine are not allowed to leave the dorms to get fresh air.

Lawyers say it is “horrifying” that the mask mandate is not being enforced at Elayn Hunt and officials are not requiring correctional officers to get vaccinated.

“Additionally, we know that people who are incarcerated continue to endure some of the worst conditions during COVID-19 due to the lack of social distancing practices, not getting access to proper hygiene and disinfectants, and not receiving adequate medical care,” Haley and Crump sent in a press release Friday, Aug. 6. “No one in the State of Louisiana is sentenced to contract nor die from COVID-19.”

Haley and Crump also argued Miller’s non-unanimous guilty verdict for his role in the murder of Steve Thomas in 2002. Miller maintains his innocence and has asked for a full investigation into the alleged corruption that led to his arrest.

“There is evidence in the District Attorney’s files showing an illegal DNA cover-up that was not presented to Miller or his attorney’s and only discovered after his post-conviction relief had already been filed,” a publicist for Miller said Wednesday, Aug. 5. “In addition to this cover-up, the witnesses that the State provided have since come forward and signed affidavit stating Miller’s innocence. The witnesses stated that they were forced by the police, to give false information and to testify against him in court. In addition, copious amounts of witnessed at the scene had come forward stating that Miller was not the perpetrator of this crime. None of these witnesses were allowed to take the stand and testify.”

“Our client, Mr. Miller, maintains his innocence and we are diligently working with his legal defense team to free him once and for all. In the meantime, we are monitoring the conditions at Elayn Hunt and if we find that legal action is necessary, we will show up in full force,” Miller’s lawyers said.

Haley and Crump have demanded the Department of Corrections act immediately.

