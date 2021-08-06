Fairly nice again today, summer muggies return this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one more day of unusually dry weather by August standards before we get a reality check this weekend. After seeing 60s once again this morning in many WAFB neighborhoods, highs may fall shy of 90° thanks to a weak front lingering to our south and a brief increase in cloud cover. While a spotty shower can’t be ruled out, most should once again stay dry today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 6 (WAFB)

Winds will shift to a more southerly direction this weekend, bringing a return of our typical August humidity and afternoon storms. Saturday’s rain chances are still only expected to reach 20%-30%, with those chances climbing to around 40% on Sunday. Highs will also see a return to the low 90s.

DOWNLOAD THE WAFB FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

The extended outlook continues to point toward a fairly typical summer pattern for the balance of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 6 (WAFB)

Our muggy mornings will be back, with lows struggling to drop below the mid 70s, and afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s, with heat index values topping 100° at times. Rain chances will run 40% or so on any given day, with best chances during the afternoon hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 6 (WAFB)

We continue to track two features in the tropics this morning. The first is a tropical wave over the central Atlantic that is moving to the west-northwest at 10-15 mph. Development chances remain at only 20% with this feature as it tracks closer to the Lesser Antilles by early next week. Closer to Africa, a stronger tropical wave has emerged over the Atlantic. Model guidance continues to suggest this may be a feature to watch and the National Hurricane Center has development chances at 70% over the next 5 days. However, there are some indications that conditions may become less favorable for this system as it tracks farther west into the Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 6 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.