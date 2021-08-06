EMS experiences high call volumes during fourth COVID surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - COIVD-related phone calls to 911 dispatchers are putting a strain on paramedics.

Since the start of August, East Baton Rouge 911 dispatchers say they are receiving mainly COVID-19-related calls and it’s causing a problem. They added the call volumes are through the roof.

On average, they now receive 230 calls a day and last year, it was only 170 calls a day.

“People keep calling 911 stating they have been diagnosed with COVID,” said Baylen Piker, who works in EBR’s 911 Call Center. “They may not necessarily be experiencing some of the more serious symptoms stuff that, you know, would be recommended to stay at home.”

Piker added there are many times when the calls are not that serious or callers will ask where can they get a COVID test. These types of calls can delay their response to real emergencies. It’s something that could affect anyone if they were ever in a dire situation when seconds matter.

“Well, a COVID diagnosis is not a good thing to hear; it’s scary,” said Mike Chustz, spokesman for East Baton Rouge’s EMS. “I know you are frightened from it but it does not necessarily constitute a call to 911.”

Chustz emphasized folks should only call emergency services for things like car crashes, a severe medical situation, like a stroke or difficulty breathing, or it’s hard to put someone in a personal car to get them to a facility where they can be treated.

“Unfortunately, it takes about as much time to run a non-emergency call as it does to run an emergency call. So, our average time for time we receive a 911 to get a patient, to treat and assess on the scene, transport to the hospital, and clears, it’s about an hour and 40 minutes,” explained Chustz.

East Baton Rouge EMS wants to remind folks that paramedics are meant to assess people on the scene and treat them, not necessarily just to give them a ride to the hospital. EBR EMS added it is experiencing a shortage of paramedics due to COVID as well.

