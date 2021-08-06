Emergency declaration issued to help speed up rebuilding of bridge in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Drive through Ascension Parish and you’ll see the orange signs and road work.

With all the work to make your drive better, naturally, some projects take longer than others.

For residents on Manchac Acres Road, a bridge closure is causing a headache.

“The past two months, the bridge has been like this and I’ve been going across it every day,” said Corey Perrett, an Ascension Parish resident.

Perrett crosses the bridge on his skateboard but said if he were to drive, it’s a 15-minute detour.

“We get stuck back here all the time because this bridge is out,” he added.

Parish Councilman Aaron Lawler said an emergency declaration signed on Thursday, August 5, will help speed up the process of getting the bridge rebuilt. It allows the parish to pick a construction crew without a bidding process.

Some neighbors said it’s absolutely necessary.

“We flooded twice back here and could not get out because the bridge is out, so we couldn’t go around,” explained Perrett.

But some in the parish want to see the pace pick up in other places.

“How long does it take for them to redo the bridge?” asked Sherrilyn Broussard Sabo. “Build the bridge. They’ve taken forever just like they take to clean the drains out. Forty-two. How long’s it taken for them to repair Highway 42? It takes them forever to do anything.”

Broussard said a power pole has been down since mid-June.

“So, why has it not been fixed?” questioned Broussard.

Lawler added they can only issue emergency orders like the one for the Manchac Acres bridge if there is a legitimate emergency.

