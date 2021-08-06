EBR teachers should show proof of vaccination or tested weekly, superintendent tells board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s Superintendent Sito Narcisse would like the school board to require staff to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 tests.

“Our primary goal is to protect our children and families. The request in front of the board for consideration at the full August Board Meeting will be to allow the district to collect the vaccination status of our employees or require weekly testing of those who choose not to take the vaccine or share their vaccination status,” stated Narcisse. “This is just another effort to mitigate the spread of Covid 19 in our communities and schools. We must do everything in our power, as adults, to protect our children and limit their exposure to the Covid 19 virus.”

The Board will consider this request at the Regular School Board Meeting on August 19, 2021.

Students return to classrooms in the East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools on Wednesday, August 11.

