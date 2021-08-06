Dozens of Livingston Parish parents protest mask mandate at school board meeting

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of upset parents went in front of the Livingston Parish School Board Thursday, August 5, protesting Gov. Edwards’ indoor mask mandate.

“You all really need to think about what you all are doing. This is not for the children. This is not for the people. This is for a whole special agenda and it’s not for us,” said Lisa Firmin.

Superintendent Joe Murphy explained the school district will comply with the Governor’s orders, and they expect students and staff to do the same.

“As always our intent is to provide for the health and the safety of our students and our staff,” said Murphy.

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a letter earlier this week saying parents can apply for a religious or philosophical exemption if they’re against wearing a mask.

If she isn’t granted that exemption, Firmin says she is willing to go to the extreme.

“If Livingston Parish will not change the mandate and put it to at least a choice, I’m pulling my son out,” said Firmin.

That’s right. Firmin and a few others say they will strongly consider withdrawing their kids if something doesn’t change quick.

“This mask mandate has been going on too long,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald and Firmin both have kids that are headed into the 9th grade. She says she’s not against mask-wearing, just that it should be a choice.

“They’re on a hot bus, no air conditioning and they’re supposed to wear a mask even on the bus. Do they drive in there with no air conditioning and the masks on? No. They would look foolish. At some point come on. I say forget the Governor,” said Fitzgerald.

The first day of school for Livingston Parish students is Monday, August 11.

“My child does not want to wear a mask. I don’t want my child to wear a mask, but his individual choice is to not wear a mask. When he goes to school, he should have that choice,” said Firmin.

For more information on the school district’s guidance, click here.

