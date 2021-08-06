Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Body found in car in East Feliciana Parish

(Storyblocks)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a body was found in a car the morning of Friday, Aug. 6.

Chief Criminal Deputy Bill Cox with EFPSO said the body was found on LA 10 about a half-mile west of the Amite River around 5:30 a.m. He added the victim is male.

Cox described it as an “apparent homicide” but investigators are waiting on the coroner’s autopsy report for the exact cause of death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
‘Shot At A Million’ winners announced Friday

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards, others provide updates on state’s ongoing fight against COVID
FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme...
Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate
LSU will not cancel any classes despite the LSU Tigers playing in the College Football Playoff...
LSU faculty to administration: ‘Let us teach remotely’
A sixth staffer with the governor's office has tested positive for COVID-19.
Another governor’s office staffer tests positive for COVID-19, raising total to 6