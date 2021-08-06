Body found in car in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a body was found in a car the morning of Friday, Aug. 6.

Chief Criminal Deputy Bill Cox with EFPSO said the body was found on LA 10 about a half-mile west of the Amite River around 5:30 a.m. He added the victim is male.

Cox described it as an “apparent homicide” but investigators are waiting on the coroner’s autopsy report for the exact cause of death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.