Another governor’s office staffer tests positive for COVID-19, raising total to 6

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
A sixth staffer with the governor's office has tested positive for COVID-19.(KKTV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Information provided by the Office of the Governor:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Governor’s Office disclosed today (Friday, August 6) that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, no others have been exposed. The staffer is at home in isolation per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health. This case is unrelated to previous cases in the office.

The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff including this staffer who was vaccinated against COVID earlier this year. While breakthrough cases such as this one do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness. The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

