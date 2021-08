BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chief Judge Wilson Fields with the 19th Judicial District Court sent out a letter on Friday, Aug. 6, announcing a COVID order on masks, prisoner transport, video conferencing, and jury trials.

District Attorney Hillar Moore tweeted out a copy of the letter.

Latest update from the 19th JDC pic.twitter.com/Ab0EjpNedB — Hillar C. Moore, III (@EBRDA) August 6, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.