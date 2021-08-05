Southern’s Jordan Lewis returns after award-winning season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars have reported to camp, though most of the players were already on campus.

The Jags will hold their first practice Friday morning.

Interim head coach Jason Rollins is ecstatic from what he has seen from his team this summer, especially defensive end Jordan Lewis, the reigning FCS Defensive Player of the Year.

Lewis totaled 10.5 sacks in five games during the spring season.

