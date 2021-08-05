Southern University to hold in-person graduation Friday; State Rep. Ted James to deliver address

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and A&M College has announced that its Summer 2021 commencement ceremony will be held Friday, August 6 beginning at 10 a.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

According to the university, Spring and Summer 2020 graduates who were not able to have an in-person commencement ceremony due to COVID-19 will be apart of Friday’s ceremony.

State Representative Ted James, a native of Baton Rouge and Southern alum will deliver the commencement address.

Louisiana State Rep. Edward “Ted” James (@EdwardTedJames) will return to his alma mater to deliver the commencement address at Southern University’s Summer Commencement on Friday, August 6. pic.twitter.com/J52caaBCvO — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) July 27, 2021

The ceremony will be live streamed at subr.edu.

In accordance with the university’s COVID-19 guidelines, all participants and guests must wear masks at all times while on campus and in the venue.

The university also says no outside congregation of large groups will be allowed before or after the ceremony.

For more information, CLICK HERE .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.