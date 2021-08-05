Public input wanted on City Park Lake bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you travel on I-10 in Baton Rouge, count on taking a little longer to get where you’re going.

“It’s absolutely terrible I walked out here yesterday, and all the traffic up there was stopped,” Bill Bofinger, who lives near the City Park Lake said.

Thankfully for drivers, plans to widen I-10 from Washington to the Perkins Road ramps are in the works.

The City Park Lake bridge and roadways project will cost roughly $114 million, but officials say it’s more than just for traffic.

“It’ll be good for the environment, and it’ll look better too,” Tyveon Epps, who supports the new bridge said.

DOTD is asking the public for input on the design of the new bridge.

Four designs are on their website now for people to vote on.

“It’s going to improve quality of life because you’re going to be able to go smoother, more efficiently, more safely, and have something that’s much more aesthetically pleasing, something that, from a sound perspective, you can hear the roar of the interstate today-the materials we’re going to use will be sound deafening,” Shawn Wilson, secretary of DOTD said.

For drivers, they hope the traffic relief comes sooner rather than later.

“I think it’ll be better for people that are driving to not get backed up,” Epps said.

Officials with DOTD said they expect construction to start in late 2022.

More details, as well as the survey can be found by clicking here .

