BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Office of Motor Vehicles, the OMV location in Plaquemine will be closed until further notice.

The reason for the closure is due to precautions related to COVID-19.

Customers can visit www.expresslane.org for a list of open offices and online services.

