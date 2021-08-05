New Orleans rapper C-Murder protests prison conditions with hunger strike

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder, has begun a hunger strike at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center to bring awareness to the situations he and other inmates are facing amid the fourth surge of COVID-19.

Miller says COVID-positive inmates are placed in dorms with inmates who have tested negative, and the tests being administered are “giving many erroneous results.”

“Since the onset of COVID-19, they have continued placing the inmates that have tested positive for the virus in the dorms with inmates that were COVID-19 negative. This has not only spread the virus but has caused abnormally long quarantine times. The COVID-19 positive inmates are put on a two week quarantine time initially but the prison adds new positive inmates to the dorm daily, which then extends the quarantine time two weeks each day that they add a new case,” Miller said in a statement provided by his publicist.

Miller criticized the Iberville Parish facility for their quarantine practices, saying the inmates are placed on “constant lockdown” and not allowed to go outside. He accuses the medical staff of not properly treating inmates with COVID-related ailments, which he claims has led to death.

“The families of these men need to investigate their deaths due to improper treatment and neglect,” Miller says. “I believe that the world should know what is occurring here and their loved ones deserve to know the truth.”

Aside from COVID patients, Miller says other inmates with terminal illnesses are not being properly cared for.

MORE: La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations for third straight day

Miller was arrested in 2002 in connection with the murder of Steve Thomas and sentenced to life in prison after a jury’s 10-2 verdict on Aug. 14, 2009. An effort to release about 1,500 prisoners convicted by juries that were not unanimous was blocked by Louisiana lawmakers in May.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.