LPSO loses one of their own to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, 40-year-old Corporal Robert McKinney died on Thursday, August 5 after a two-week battle with COVID-19.

“His courageous battle has impacted every member of the LPSO & those in the community who have been following his wife’s status updates on social media. Know that your care, concern & support reached his family,” said Ard.

McKinney joined the force back in May of 2011. He was assigned to the Livingston Parish Detention Center as a correctional deputy. He eventually worked his way into a supervisory position as a shift Corporal.

“Please continue to pray for not only our family but the other families that are hurting. Pray for the Dr’s and nurses as they try to fight this battle. Robert always told me he was gonna be waiting on a woman! Well now he’s waiting on 2! ❤️,” says his wife Leslie.

LPSO reminds the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

