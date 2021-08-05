LPSO investigating after man makes off with toy from adult store

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokeswoman with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the agency is investigating a reported theft from the Frenzies Adult Store in Denham Springs.

Surveillance video of the alleged theft released to WAFB by the store’s co-owner Maegan Williams shows a man spend quite a few minutes inside the store. He can be seen speaking with a store associate before taking off and running out of the store with an adult item in his hand. The merchandise has been identified as a “Banging Betty” toy by the owner which is valued at $55. The alleged theft happened sometime Wednesday and the owner posted several videos on social media, along with a message for the man in the video.

“I’m offering $100 to whoever can identify the thief who ran out of my shop with a “Banging Betty,” Williams posted. “You picked the right one to steal from mister!”

Williams said she will be sharing more videos from outside the store shortly after the guy took off. She says at one point during that video the man lowered his mask, exposing his face.

“We received a phone call at roughly 10:30 PM last night from our employee that was working to let us know there was a theft. My husband, Jamie, reviewed the camera footage of him throughout the store and confirmed he did walk out the store without paying for the product,” said Williams. “We are currently working with our neighboring stores for additional outside footage of him fleeing in hopes of identifying the vehicle he left in,” said Williams

“Stealing from local small businesses (or anyone) is wrong. Everyone is struggling during this time and the last thing anyone needs to deal with is theft. I want him to come back into my shop, apologize to my employee, and pay for the product if he can afford it, I obviously do not want the product back,” continued Williams

If you are able to identify him, you’re asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

