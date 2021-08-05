La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations for third straight day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the third day in a row, Louisiana has broken the record for COVID-positive patients in hospitals statewide.

In what has been coined the “darkest days of this pandemic,” the state’s department of health reported 2,350 patients in hospitals statewide on Aug. 5, an increase of 103 patients. Over 230 patients have been admitted to hospitals since Aug. 3.

On Aug. 4, 2,247 people were hospitalized, and on Aug. 3 the state reported 2,112. The previous record was 2,069 set on Jan. 7.

“Louisiana is in the throes of a very difficult surge of COVID-19,” Governor John Bel Edwards said after reinstating a mask mandate. “Our healthcare heroes are exhausted and their ability to deliver care is being stretched to the limit. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, and help turn this around. The life you save may be your own.”

“We are no longer giving adequate care to those patients,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal said in a press conference Monday.

