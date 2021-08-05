Ask the Expert
‘It is absolutely reaching a critical situation,’ latest efforts from Ochsner battling fourth COVID wave

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health said this has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated as they described the impact of the delta variant in our state.

“This is going to keep escalating,” said Warner Thomas, President, and CEO of Ochsner Health.

“We think this will escalate in the next several weeks. It is absolutely reaching a critical situation.” Thomas said as of Thursday there are 81 COVID patients in Baton Rouge.

Nine out of ten COVID patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.

“I just want to impress on this group that this is leading to all over our emergency departments and urgent cares being incredibly busy,” said Robert Hart, Chief Medical Officer of Ochsner Health.

He said the COVID surge is now causing long wait times while stretching bed capacity. Right now, Ochsner is searching all over the country to bring in nurses.

“We don’t know if there are other variants that come to be, and a way to reduce those is and the way to reduce risk of that happening is to still get vaccinated,” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention with Ochsner Health.

Officials said they’re waiting to see if the governor’s mask mandate will affect case numbers in the coming weeks.

