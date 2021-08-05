EBR School System to host city-wide ‘Back to School Bash’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the upcoming school year right around the corner, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is providing an opportunity for students and families to access and learn more about all of the opportunities that the district has to offer in one place.

This is happening at the city-wide ‘Back to School Bash 2021′ being held at the Raising Cane’s River Center Saturday, August 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Join us at the River Center August 7th at 10am for our city-wide Back to School Bash! Get info about all of the opportunities available for students and families in EBR along with enjoying free fitness sessions, health screenings, haircuts, entertainment, and more! pic.twitter.com/FpttMy9TP7 — East Baton Rouge Parish School System (@ebrpschools) July 8, 2021

The school system says the event is structured to engage the community in a fun-filled, educational, and safe space.

Parents can prepare their children for school in one location. All aspects of a student’s school life will be represented at the event. From school registration, bus routes, child nutrition services and everything in between, representatives will be available to assist with additional information.

There will also be program representatives for our Gifted & Talented, Magnet, Charter Schools, ELA services and more. School supplies will also be given away.

We're proud to announce that @exxonmobilbra is the presenting sponsor for Back to School Bash 2021! Together, EBR and ExxonMobil are committed to excellence in education for every student, in every community, in every class, every day. #WeAreEBR. pic.twitter.com/DPwAcsQpRp — East Baton Rouge Parish School System (@ebrpschools) July 30, 2021

A shared vision for a city-wide effort to prepare children for school between Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse and Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole gained support from other community partners such as Mayor-President Broome, The Baton Rouge Police Department, Ochsner Baton Rouge and The Raising Cane’s River Center.

The day will also include live entertainment by student performers and school bands, free child haircuts, exercise sessions, face painting, food, a kids play zone, health screenings, COVID vaccinations, and more.

Attendees are reminded that the River Center has a “clear bag/no bag” policy. Each child will receive a food voucher upon entry.

