Driver dies days after SUV crosses median and collides with small car

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A driver who was seriously hurt in a crash five days ago has died from his injuries, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP Troop A reported James Brogdon, 33, of Leesville, died Wednesday, August 4, from the injuries he suffered in a crash on US 190 in Port Allen on Saturday, July 31, around 7:30 p.m.

According to Tpr. Taylor Scrantz, the investigation up to this point shows a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was headed eastbound on US 190 when it went off the highway, crossed the median, and slammed into the 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Brogdon that was headed westbound.

Scrantz added it is still unknown what caused the SUV to veer off the road. Troopers continue to investigate.

Troopers said despite being properly buckled up, Brogdon suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, he was unable to recover and succumbed to those injuries.

Investigators said the other driver was also wearing a seat belt at the time and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, LSP said blood samples were taken from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

