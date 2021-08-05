CRIME STOPPERS: LSU police searching for burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is currently searching for a man accused of burglary.

Authorities need your help locating Hunter English.

Hunter English (LSU PD)

English is wanted for simple burglary.

In February of 2021 English broke into a vehicle that was parked in LSU’s overflow lot on campus.

If you have any information on English’s location please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

