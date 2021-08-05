CRIME STOPPERS: LSU police searching for burglary suspect
Published: Aug. 5, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is currently searching for a man accused of burglary.
Authorities need your help locating Hunter English.
English is wanted for simple burglary.
In February of 2021 English broke into a vehicle that was parked in LSU’s overflow lot on campus.
If you have any information on English’s location please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
