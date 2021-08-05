BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Plank Road
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting on Plank Road overnight.
A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that the incident took place in the 6000 block of Plank Road Thursday, August 5.
According to police, a male victim was found inside his home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The injuries appear to be non-life threatening, BRPD has confirmed.
This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
