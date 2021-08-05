Ask the Expert
Assumption Parish Schools explain what everyone can expect for upcoming school year

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish students, teachers and staff go back to school on Thursday, August 5.

School officials said they are ready to welcome back children for their first day of school and want to put parents at ease by going over what the 2021-2022 school year will look like.

Principal Jessica Thibodeaux said they have several precautions in place to make sure students, teachers and staff feel safe.

