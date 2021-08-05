Arrest made after arson on London Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department have announced an arrest has been in connection to a house fire that happened June 28.

According to a spokesperson with the department, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 16000 block of London Ave. back in June.

Fire investigators were called to the scene and determined that the fire was intentionally set.

On August 4, BRFD investigators took Crystal Campanile into custody without incident.

Campanile is charged with one count of aggravated arson, according to BRFD.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.