Another dry day before rain chances return this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This morning marks the first time temperatures reached the 60s in Baton Rouge since June 17. And today promises to be another fairly nice one by early August standards as low humidity takes the sting out of an otherwise typically warm summer day. Look for highs to top out near or a little above 90° in most neighborhoods this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Some areas, especially north of I-12, could enjoy one more morning in the upper 60s on Friday before humidity and our summer muggies make a return for the weekend. Most stay dry once again tomorrow, with highs in the low 90s.

The weekend will see a return of our typical hot and humid August weather, along with scattered afternoon t-storms. Rain chances will run 30% to 40%, with highs in the low 90s. While afternoon temperatures won’t see much of a change, increasing humidity will make the heat index more of an issue once again by the weekend.

And the extended forecast points toward a continuation of fairly typical summer weather, with scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms, and highs in the low to mid 90s.

The tropics continue to show signs of coming to life, something that’s not terribly unusual as we move into the month of August. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two features over the Atlantic this morning. The first is a tropical wave over the central Atlantic, well east of the Lesser Antilles. It is given a 20% chance of development by early next week as it tracks closer to the Lesser Antilles. And a tropical wave emerging from Africa today appears to have more favorable conditions ahead of it and there is at least some model support for development. NHC gives this one a 50% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it tracks westward over the open Atlantic.

