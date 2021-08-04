Ask the Expert
‘Use of force’ being investigated in the arrest of Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes, LAPD says

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WVUE) - The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed today that a “use of force” investigation is underway for the incident that involved the arrest of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes.

Hayes was taken into custody by LAPD on July 28 following an altercation with police while they were investigating a domestic dispute call.

On that night, neighbors told LAPD that they heard shouting coming from a residence occupied by Hayes and a woman. When police arrived, Hayes was outside of the home.

Body-worn police cameras showed Hayes repeatedly attempting to enter the residence despite police instructing him to remain outside.

Hayes was eventually handcuffed after shoving officers and resisting arrest.

Now there is a separate “use of force” investigation underway after Hayes filed a complaint saying that he was unable to breathe and there was a constraint or restriction applied to his neck.

The Pelicans organization was not immediately available for comment.

