United adds direct flights from BTR to LAX for LSU-UCLA game

Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To make things more convenient for LSU fans planning to travel from Baton Rouge to Los Angeles to watch the Tigers take on UCLA, United has added direct flights from BTR to LAX.

The following tweet was posted by Baton Rouge Airport on Wednesday, August 4:

LSU will face UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

