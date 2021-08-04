United adds direct flights from BTR to LAX for LSU-UCLA game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To make things more convenient for LSU fans planning to travel from Baton Rouge to Los Angeles to watch the Tigers take on UCLA, United has added direct flights from BTR to LAX.

The following tweet was posted by Baton Rouge Airport on Wednesday, August 4:

United adds nonstop BTR-LAX flights for LSU-UCLA game. Join fans and take nonstop flights from BTR to LAX for the LSU-UCLA game departing Friday, September 3rd at 5:00 pm and returning Sunday, September 5th at 7:30 am. Book at https://t.co/IncVUgPCdq or with your travel agency. — Baton Rouge Airport (@BTRairport) August 4, 2021

LSU will face UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

