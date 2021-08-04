Trash services on the west side of the river are hitting multiple problems due to COVID-19 outbreaks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On the west side of the river, trash pickup days have either been a hit or miss, James Charleville has figured out a lot in his 92 years, but there’s something here that he just can’t nail down.

“They not on schedule, you never know when they are going to pick up, I mean sometimes it’s early mornings, sometimes it’s the afternoons. Like Saturday, they didn’t pick up at all and they come by Sunday,” says Charleville.

Charleville has to keep his eyes open for when the garbage truck comes around, when it doesn’t come it’s about a day or two late.

On the other side of town, Donnie Dupont says he has been trying to get in touch with Republic Services to get down to the bottom of this.

“Here recently the trash just hasn’t been picked up, I’ve called last week and I’ve called the week before that. I’ve had three or four bags, trash bags full of diapers just from my little girl in the house due to them being full,” says Dupont.

West Baton Rouge Parish did post on Facebook stating that Republic Services did have a few workers out with COVID who are unable to work right now. They are asking for folks to be patients even if they are a few days late: ( you can take the italicize part out if you think so, I just wanted to put I in there because I know we do that with statements).

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING ANNOUNCMENT

Per Republic Services:

“…have 7 drivers out on COVID. We have parts of Erwinville, Port Allen, Addis, and Brusly incomplete off today’s three routes. We will tackle first thing in the morning.”

We ask that citizens remain patient as Republic works to service all areas of the Parish with a short staff. Thank you.

8/2/2021 5:01 PM

End

Dupont says even if that is the case, they say the garbage schedule is changing all the time, and they haven’t been getting any updates about it. “My problem is they don’t pick it up when they are supposed to be picked up. They should have people on standby to be able to take over those people’s places or work overtime. Do whatever they have to do to pick up our trash if we are paying for it,” adds Dupont.

Today, WAFB did see Republic Services garbage trucks out on the road picking up several trash cans. Late today, Republic Services got back to us and said the constant rain has contributed to the garbage delays as well:

Due to a sustained increase in residential volumes since the beginning of the pandemic and with many people still working from home and consistent rain and storms in recent months, Republic Services of Baton Rouge has experienced collection delays in Port Allen. We have added additional resources, including staff, to address these collection delays. We take great pride in serving our customers in Port Allen. We appreciate our customers’ understanding and cooperation during this time.

The city of Port Allen is actually have a meeting tonight to address some of the trash issues with Republic Services.

