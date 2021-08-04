Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Pardo’s Restaurant in Mandeville

Chef Rob Vazquez
Chef Rob Vazquez(WAFB)
By Rick Portier
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crisply folded linen napkins sit at the ready. Empty wine glasses sparkle at each seat. The dining room inside Pardo’s Restaurant in Mandeville is silent.

In the back, pans clang, blenders whir, and kitchen staff wield knives over fresh vegetables in preparation for tonight’s dinner.

“We focus a lot on seafood.” Corporate Chef Rob Vazquez says from his place behind the stove. He and Executive Chef Eli Wilson are preparing for a fight. Chef Rob drizzles oil in a hot pan and adds slivers of fresh zucchini. He is the reigning King of Louisiana Seafood, and he is about to defend the state’s honor and reputation in this weekend’s Great American Seafood Cookoff.

It’s a big deal, especially when you consider Chef Rob’s roots.

Chef Rob Vazquez
Chef Rob Vazquez(WAFB)

Chef Rob remembered. “My mother-in-law said one day, ‘It’s a pretty big accomplishment to be from Arizona and be the Louisiana Seafood King.’”

That’s right, Louisiana’s Seafood King learned to cook in a land-locked state. Chef Rob began his career as a dishwasher in Guadalupe, AZ. He worked his way up in the kitchen, but never attended culinary school.

20 years ago, Chef Rob moved to New Orleans and worked for a time as a chef at The Roosevelt Hotel. He admits, when he first moved here, he did not even know what jambalaya or gumbo was. “I just thought to take the course of learning gumbo,” he said, “going to one of my line cook’s houses, and I wanted to learn from his mother.”

Once here, it didn’t take him long to learn what locals have always known about Louisiana seafood. “The red snapper, grouper, speckled trout, flounder, the list goes on.” Chef Rob said, “Shrimp orders -- the variety, and the size -- you fall in love.”

He is pouring all that love into a secret dish he and Chef Eli will use to continue the state’s three-year run as the Great American Seafood KIng. “I’ve got to win for Louisiana,” he said. “I’ve got to do it.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD investigating shooting on Tennessee Street
Man shot to death in his front yard in broad daylight
OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training
A 4-year-old was shot at a home on Glenetta Street in Baton Rouge on Aug. 2, 2021, and later...
4-year-old dies in accidental shooting; 12-year-old sibling faces charges
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has provided updates on COVID-19 protocols and...
EBRPSS provides updated COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's latest surge in coronavirus cases, on...
La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Community - Leroy Harrison Jr. & Dustin LaFont
Community - Leroy Harrison Jr. & Dustin LaFont
Community - Emerald Roney
Community - Emerald Roney
Community - Gus Wales & Tyana Daquano
Community - Gus Wales & Tyana Daquano
Community - Mark & Claire Manchester
Community - Mark & Claire Manchester